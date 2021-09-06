A parent at a school board meeting in Seminole County, Florida, told members that Covid vaccines were a “deep state conspiracy” and that scientists and the medical community wanted to “depopulate us”.

The comments, which were recorded and shared on social media at the weekend, came amid a meeting on whether or not to continue mandating masks for schools in the area, which has seen higher numbers of children with Covid than this time last year, according to Click Orlando.

Some 648,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus since it reached the United States early last year. Some states, including Florida, are seeing a massive uptick in cases and deaths because of the Delta variant.

Several parents argued against masks during the meeting to reconsider the decision on Thursday, despite fears over rising infections and warnings from doctors, who also attended the meeting of the school board.

“The deep state medical establishment wants all of us to be depopulated. I know you guys think that’s a conspiracy theory, but it’s not, it’s a fact,” said the parent, without providing evidence.

“They want us divided. They want us to fight each other so they can win,” he continued, before alleging that US scientists and medical professional were “in cahoots with each other to depopulate us”.

“Every parent here wants freedom, maybe except some of them who are brainwashed by the deep state media,” the parent added, in footage that has since been viewed 500,000 times on Twitter.

Before finishing, he also listed a number of infamous conspiracy theorists and Dr Scott Atlas, who controversially served as a medical adviser to Donald Trump and frequently clashed with other members of the former president’s Covid task force.

Dr Atlas was among the high profile figures to criticise the introduction of restrictions and mask wearing to fight Covid — in contradiction with medical findings and the US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC currently recommends that all staff and students wear masks indoors because of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid, which has seen rising infections and hospitalisations throughout the US, and particularly in Florida.

Dr Kevin Baker, the Seminole County Department of Health Chief Epidemiologist, told parents at the meeting on Thursday that during the first three weeks of the 2021 school year, 1,149 students tested positive for Covid.

The same figure for 2020 was 29 cases.

According to Click Orlando, Seminole County school board members agreed to continue with mandating masks, with local officials in Florida awaiting the results of a legal case against governor Ron DeSantis’s attempt to forbid ordering the wearing of face coverings.