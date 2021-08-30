Education Department opens civil rights probe into states banning mask mandates

The Department of Education has opened a civil rights investigation into five states that have banned masked mandates in schools.

The bans in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah that prohibit schools from requiring maks could discriminate against students with disabilities or health conditions by preventing them from attending in-person classes, according to the department.

"It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

"The department will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely."

This is a developing story.