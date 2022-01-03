Schumer tells Senate that Democrats will take up voting rights, consider filibuster change

Move will put greatest pressure yet on Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema

John Bowden
Monday 03 January 2022 16:29
Comments
<p>Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer </p>

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

(AP)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking the most significant step yet in the Democrats’ push to pass voting rights legislation.

In a letter to members of the Senate on Monday, the Democratic leader said that the Senate would once again take up the issue, and if legislation were to be blocked by Republicans once again he warned that his caucus would move to begin debate on a change to the chamber’s filibuster rule.

Two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, are on the record as opposing any changes to the filibuster that would allow legislation such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to pass with a simple 51-vote majority. They have never faced the prospect of a looming vote on the issue, however, and will now face the most significant pressure yet from leaders of their own party, including potentially President Joe Biden.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in