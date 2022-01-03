Schumer tells Senate that Democrats will take up voting rights, consider filibuster change
Move will put greatest pressure yet on Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking the most significant step yet in the Democrats’ push to pass voting rights legislation.
In a letter to members of the Senate on Monday, the Democratic leader said that the Senate would once again take up the issue, and if legislation were to be blocked by Republicans once again he warned that his caucus would move to begin debate on a change to the chamber’s filibuster rule.
Two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, are on the record as opposing any changes to the filibuster that would allow legislation such as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to pass with a simple 51-vote majority. They have never faced the prospect of a looming vote on the issue, however, and will now face the most significant pressure yet from leaders of their own party, including potentially President Joe Biden.
More follows...
