Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren celebrate Biden’s student loan cancellation: ‘Giant step forward’
Progressives and activists see the president’s decision as a victory while McConnell calls it ‘student loan socialism.’
Progressives and Democrats hailed President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would cancel up to $20,000 of student for people who make less than $125,000 a year.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren released a joint statement hailing Mr Biden’s decision.
“The positive impacts of this move will be felt by families across the country, particularly in minority communities, and is the single most effective action that the President can take on his own to help working families and the economy,” the two said.
Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, the leading voice for debt cancellation on the House side, said the announcement was the fruits of hard work by organisers.
“We would not be here today if it were not for the broad and diverse coalition working relentlessly to make this moment possible and to move the issue of student debt cancellation from whispered conversations at the dinner table to the forefront of our political discourse,” she said in a statement. “Today is a victory for the movement and for so many families.”
Melissa Byrnce, co-founder of We the 45 Million, told The Independent that while she was not excited about the means-testing aspect of the order, it would still be a relief to many.
“Today is day one in the new fight to bring dignity to everyone in higher education,” she said.
But not everyone was happy about the cancellation. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McCoonnell criticised the cancellation as “student loan socialism.”
““President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces in order to avoid taking on debt,” he said in a statement. “This policy is astonishingly unfair.”
