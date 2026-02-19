Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The daughter of Transport Secretary Sean Duffy has said it is time for Team USA to start vetting athletes for patriotism before they are chosen to represent the United States at events such as the Winter Olympics.

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, a freelance journalist, appeared on Carl Higbie Frontline on Newsmax Wednesday to discuss the case of figure skater Amber Glenn, a serial medal winner who took gold in the team event at Milan Cortina but suffered a surprise fall and finished a disappointing 13th as a solo competitor.

The host noted that Glenn, 26, had previously been critical of President Donald Trump and suggested, gloatingly: “Maybe she should focus on doing what she came there for, rather than political bashing of the Trump administration.”

Duffy-Alfonso enthusiastically agreed, replying, “I don’t know why we don’t start vetting these Olympians before they actually start to represent us overseas for their patriotism.

“My friend at The Federalist… Shawn Fleetwood, he wrote this great article and he said the patriotic thing to do is actually to root against these unpatriotic Olympians because they’re going out bashing us.

open image in gallery Evita Duffy Alfonso attacks Team USA's Winter Olympians for criticizing the Trump administration on Newsmax's Carl Higbie Frontline on Wednesday February 18, 2026 ( Carl Higbie Frontline/Newsmax )

“Why should we cheer for them? Why should we want them to win? It’s absurd.”

Glenn had said at a pre-Olympics press conference that the LGBTQ+ community was enduring a “hard time” amid the political climate created by Trump since his return to power last January, comments that prompted her to receive threats on social media.

“I was disappointed because I’ve never had so many people wish me harm before, just for being me and speaking about being decent – human rights and decency," she said subsequently.

“So that was really disappointing, and I do think it kind of lowered that excitement for this.”

Other members of Team USA who have spoken out against the Trump administration at the Games include freestyle skier Hunter Hess, who was personally attacked by the president for his remarks.

open image in gallery Amber Glenn said the LGBTQ+ community was having ‘a hard time’ because of Donald Trump’s administration ( AP )

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” Hess said earlier this month. “I think it’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Trump lashed out in a Truth Social post hours later, calling Hess a “real loser” and declaring: “He shouldn't have tried out for the team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this.”

Speaking out in support of Hess was snowboarder Chloe Kim, who said her parents were immigrants to the U.S. and Trump’s mass deportation effort, therefore, “hits pretty close to home.”

“I think in moments like these, it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on and I think that I’m really proud to represent the United States,” she said.

Curler Rich Ruohonen also hit out at ICE’s actions in his home state of Minnesota, which saw the fatal shooting of two civilians by federal agents in January, calling them “wrong” and saying there were “no shades of gray” about what had taken place.

open image in gallery Skier Hunter Hess said it was difficult to represent the U.S. at present because of not wanting to be seen to endorse the Trump administration’s policies and actions ( Reuters )

Vice President JD Vance, who was booed when he attended the games, admonished competitors for speaking out, commenting, “You’re not there to pop off about politics. So when Olympic athletes enter the political arena, they should expect some pushback.”

Also expressing that view was Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a former college wrestling coach, who told The Hill that rebuking the Trump administration was “ridiculous.”

“It’s an honor to get to represent the greatest country in history in the Olympic Games,” he said. “That makes no sense to me. I haven’t seen some of the things they’ve said, but if they’re disparaging the country while representing it, that makes no sense.”

Taking the contrary view was Delaware Democrat Sen. Chris Coons, who in turn attacked the president for criticizing Hess.

“Who does that? What president in the middle of the Olympics… attacks his own country’s athletes? I mean just, d***,” Coons said.

“There is nothing more patriotic than questioning your own country when its leadership makes decisions that are so sharply out of line with our values and traditions.”