As airports across the U.S. cut traffic due to the government shutdown, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to fly to a campaign event for his son-in-law — drawing ire from some in MAGA world, according to a report.

Duffy is scheduled to headline a November 11 meet-and-greet for Michael Alfonso, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for Congress in Wisconsin, who is married to Duffy’s daughter, NOTUS reports.

But, the secretary — who previously held the same congressional seat — did not receive the approval of President Donald Trump, who has yet to endorse a candidate in the race, an unnamed source with knowledge of the matter told the outlet.

A source with ties to the White House described it as a “world-class stupid decision” on Duffy’s part.

Duffy believes it’s a non-issue though.

“Leave it to D.C. gossip to find a father supporting his son-in-law breaking news,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told NOTUS. “The secretary would be attending his son-in-law’s meet and greet in his personal capacity. His presence does not reflect any official administration position or endorsement.”

"Leave it to D.C. gossip to find a father supporting his son-in-law breaking news," a DOT spokesperson said

Duffy’s upcoming trip to the Badger State also comes amidst the longest-ever government shutdown, which has disrupted air travel nationwide.

“You will see mass chaos,” Duffy predicted on November 4, pinning the blame on Democrats. “You'll see mass cancelations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don't have the air traffic controllers.”

As a result of the shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration reduced flights at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports. On Nov. 7, the first day the cuts went into effect, more than 1,000 flights were canceled across the country.

40 major airports across the country were operating with a reduced flight load Friday.

It’s not the first time Duffy has weighed in on a congressional election before Trump, who has long established himself as the ultimate kingmaker in Republican politics.

In May, Duffy was due to stage a fundraiser for Congressman Bill Huizenga, who was contemplating running for a Michigan Senate seat. At the time, Trump was preparing to endorse erstwhile Rep. Mike Rogers for the seat, so administration officials were taken by surprise when the secretary’s name appeared on a fundraising invite, sources said.

Trump’s allies, left “fuming” by Duffy’s decision, contemplated barring cabinet secretaries from getting involved in GOP primaries, Politico reported.

Last month, administration officials also expressed growing frustration with Duffy over his efforts to bring NASA under the Department of Transportation in order to maintain control of the space agency. White House Chief of Staff reportadely told him told him to “knock it off,” according to the Daily Mail.

However, the White House pushed back on this characterization, telling NOTUS that Duffy is a “trusted, valued and loyal” cabinet member.

The Independent has reached out to the White House, Duffy and Alfonso for comment.