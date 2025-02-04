Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has instructed his agency to focus their work and programming on communities with higher birth and marriage rates.

Duffy, who was confirmed by the Senate last week in a 77-22 vote, is a former Wisconsin congressperson, reality TV star and father to nine. Now, he has issued a memo ordering that all “DOT-supported or -assisted programs and activities…give preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average.”

U.S. birth rates reached a historic low last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

open image in gallery Duffy, a father to nine, has instructed his department to prioritize areas with high birth rates ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s unclear exactly which communities will be most impacted by this order. However, South Dakota, Alaska and Nebraska have some of the highest fertility rates in the country, while Oregon, Washington, D.C. and Vermont are at the bottom of the list, according to the CDC.

Alaska also has one of the highest marriage rates in the country, alongside Utah, Census data shows.

The memo, which is effective immediately, also notes priority will be given to projects and goals that “require local compliance or cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and with other goals and objectives specified by the president of the United States or the secretary.”

The policy could impact, among other programs, the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant, meaning investments in public transportation including commuter rail, light rail and bus transit, according to The Hill.

This comes as President Donald Trump enacts his hardline immigration agenda, which has included attempting to end birthright citizenship and carrying out mass deportations.

State and federal lawmakers have already expressed their concern about Duffy’s new policy.

“I got to be honest, I’ve really tried here but I do not see a connection,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey told reporters Monday. “We’re a state that’s very serious about ensuring that our residents and our business have access to the highest quality public transit in the entire country.”

Jessica Tillipman, an associate dean for government procurement law studies at The George Washington University Law School, told Construction Dive this is the first time she has “ever seen what I call a collateral preference for marriage and birth rate.”

The Independent has contacted the Department of Transportation for comment.