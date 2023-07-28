Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina had such a strange 24 hours you would think she was stuck in an episode of Veep.

She began her Thursday with a much-watched hearing in the House, where she questioned whislteblowers who claimed the US government had longstanding and significant evidence of UFOs.

Then, she caused a stir at the 13th Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, where she joked that she was nearly late because her fiancé wanted to have sex with her before she left.

“When I woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45, Patrick my fiancé tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, “No baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I gotta get to the prayer breakfast,’” she told the event. “I’ve gotta be on time, a little TMI, he can wait until I see him later tonight.”

To finish things off, she discussed all the day’s happenings with Sean Hannity on Fox News, in a segment that will air on Friday.

“I guess you’ll get home sometime around midnight tonight…I thought it was pretty funny at a prayer breakfast, good for you for having a great sense of humour,” Mr Hannity told the South Carolina rep.

Rep Mace told the host her comments were “a little light-hearted humour between friends.

Earlier in the day, she posted another explanation of the joke at the prayer breakfast.

“I go to church because I’m a sinner not a saint!” she tweeted on Thursday. “Glad those in attendance, including @SenatorTimScott and my pastor, took this joke in stride. Pastor Greg and I will have extra to talk about on Sunday.”

Before making headlines with her racy comments, Ms Mace made serious news on Thursday as she questioned David Grusch, a former intelligence officer in the Air Force and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, about aliens in the House

“Do you believe our government has made contact with intelligence extraterrestrials,” she asked.

Mr Grusch said it was “something I can’t discuss in a public setting.”

In response, the South Carolina Republican asked, “if you believe we have crashed craft ... do we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted [these] craft?”

“As I’ve stated publicly already in my NewsNation interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah,” the former officer said.

“Human or non-human biologics?” Ms Mace continued.

“Non-human, and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to, [who] are still on the program,” he said.