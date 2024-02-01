Senate aide sex tape investigation concluded

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The criminal investigation into a sex tape recorded inside a Senate hearing room has been closed without charges due to a lack of evidence that any crime had been committed, according to the US Capitol police.

The announcement that the investigation had concluded was made on Thursday, according to The Daily Beast.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a now-former aide for Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, resigned after a graphic video of two men having sex in the hearing room was posted to social media in December.

Police said that while there was likely a violation of "Congressional policy," investigators could not find any "evidence that a crime was committed."

According to federal law enforcement, the footage was recorded inside the Hart Senate Office Building on 13 December.

“Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room,” the Capitol police said.

Investigators said that two men who were considered people of interest in the case were "not cooperative" with their inquiry.

The US Capitol police consulted with federal and local prosecutors to determine if charges could be brought, but were ultimately told the "elements of any of the possible crimes" they could have committed were not met.

Mr Maese-Czeropski reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to refuse cooperating with police investigating the incident.

He took to LinkedIn to share his perspective, calling the uproar over the video an attack on him and his partner.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he wrote. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace.”

“Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light," the Capitol police said.

The story was first reported by the conservative media site The Daily Caller shortly after another right-wing outlet highlighted the video.

The Daily Caller's report named a "staffer for Senator Ben Cardin" as one of the participants in the sex act.

Mr Cardin's office confirmed that Mr Maese-Czeropski no longer works for his office.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” a Cardin spokesperson said. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”