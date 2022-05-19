The US Senate has voted overwhelmingly to approve a $40bn supplemental spending bill to provide further defensive and financial assistance to Ukraine’s government as it continues to resist Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

The bill passed with support from 86 senators — 47 Democrats and 39 Republicans, a sign of the strong bipartisan support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend against Russia.

Only 11 senators — Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn and Ted Hagerty, Montana’s John Boozman, Indiana’s Mike Braun, Idaho’s Mike Crapo, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Mike Lee of Utah, Cynthia Lummis of Mississippi, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama — voted against the funding measure, which Mr Paul had blocked from consideration last week.

Because the House of Representatives has also approved the bill, it will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The $40 billion spending package is a full $7 billion greater than the $33 billion Mr Biden requested on 28 April, and will augment the $14 billion which has already been allocated to assist Ukraine’s defence against Russia.

“Every day the Ukrainians are paying with their lives for this fight, and we need to contribute arms, funding, ammunition and the economic support to make their courage and sacrifice have purpose so they can continue this fight and do what they're doing,” Mr Biden said at the time, before adding that it was “critical” for Congress to approve the package “as quickly as possible”.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill’s passage “a victory for democracy in the world”.

“This funding will make an immediate and substantial difference in Ukraine’s fight to defend its people, its sovereignty, its nation and Democracy against Putin’s accelerating brutality,” she said.