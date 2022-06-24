US senate passes landmark gun control bill

After years of effort, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to back the legislation by 65-33 votes

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 24 June 2022 04:55
Comments
<p>File: Protesters chant slogans against the National Rifle Association annual meeting </p>

File: Protesters chant slogans against the National Rifle Association annual meeting

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The US senate on Thursday approved a bipartisan gun violence bill, in Congress' most far-reaching response in decades to curb the mass shootings.

After years of effort, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to back the legislation by 65-33 votes. The measure comes weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, killed more than 30 people, including 19 children.

The $13bn (£10bn) measure includes tougher background checks for the young gun buyers and programmes for school safety, mental health and violence prevention. It also calls for states to put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged dangerous.

“Families in Uvalde and Buffalo, and too many tragic shootings before, have demanded action. And tonight, we acted,” Mr Biden said after the passage.

He said the House should send it to him quickly, adding, “Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it.”

Recommended

The bill will now be sent to the House where speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to take it up swiftly for clearance. Once passed by the House, president Joe Biden will sign the bill into law.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in