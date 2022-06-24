US senate passes landmark gun control bill
After years of effort, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to back the legislation by 65-33 votes
The US senate on Thursday approved a bipartisan gun violence bill, in Congress' most far-reaching response in decades to curb the mass shootings.
After years of effort, 15 Republicans joined Democrats to back the legislation by 65-33 votes. The measure comes weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, killed more than 30 people, including 19 children.
The $13bn (£10bn) measure includes tougher background checks for the young gun buyers and programmes for school safety, mental health and violence prevention. It also calls for states to put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged dangerous.
“Families in Uvalde and Buffalo, and too many tragic shootings before, have demanded action. And tonight, we acted,” Mr Biden said after the passage.
He said the House should send it to him quickly, adding, “Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it.”
The bill will now be sent to the House where speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to take it up swiftly for clearance. Once passed by the House, president Joe Biden will sign the bill into law.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies