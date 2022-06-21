Negotiators in the Senate said on Tuesday that they had reached a bipartisan agreement on gun ownership reforms as well as funding for mental health treatment and school safety initiatives, bringing Congress one step closer to passing the most consequential federal gun violence legislation in decades.

Sen Chris Murphy told reporters that while the lawmakers were still finalising the text of the bill itself, the compromise’s significant issues had been ironed out.

“We have an agreement,” Mr Murphy said on Tuesday, noting that senators were “still dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s”.

More follows...