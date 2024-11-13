Your support helps us to tell the story
Watch live as the Senate Republicans speak for the first time since John Thune was elected to serve as Senate majority leader for the next two years.
Senate Republicans nominated the Senate Minority Whip to succeed Mitch McConnell as majority leader, setting him up to be the main force to push through President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.
The South Dakotan beat Florida Senator Rick Scott, a favourite of allies of Trump’s such as Elon Musk, and Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who previously held the job of whip.
Trump and Thune have previously clashed, at one point seeing the President-elect encouraging South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to challenge Thune for his seat.
The two appear to have put their differences aside after the minority whip endorsed Trump.
