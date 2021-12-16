AP sources: Senate Dems’ immigration bid suffers key setback

The Senate parliamentarian says a Democratic effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. should be dropped from an expansive social and environment bill

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 December 2021 23:40
Congress Budget
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Senate parliamentarian has said a Democratic effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. should be dropped from an expansive social and environment bill, people informed of the decision said Thursday, dealing another blow to a long-time priority of the party and migrant advocates.

The ruling by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate's nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, all but certainly means Democrats will have to drop the proposal from their 10-year, $2 trillion package of health care, family services and climate change initiatives championed by President Joe Biden

The people informed of MacDonough's decision were not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

