Disgraced NJ Senator Bob Menendez to resign after bribery conviction, report says

Senator Bob Menendez is reportedly set to resign from Congress after a jury convicted the longtime New Jersey lawmaker on federal corruption charges.

The Democratic senator has roundly rejected calls for his resignation after he was placed at the center of a years-long scheme to wield his political influence to help the Egyptian government while sitting on a powerful foreign relations committee.

After a nine-week trial, a federal jury on Tuesday found that Menendez had knowingly taken bribes in the form of gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz and jewelry from two New Jersey businessmen and foreign leaders in exchange for political favors.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow New York senator Cory Booker are among more than 40 Senate Democrats have urged Menendez to step down in the wake of his conviction.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer said in a statement at the end of the trial.

New Jersey’s Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, among the first top party officials to call for his resignation, had said he would appoint a senator to temporarily finish out his term, which ends in January 2025.

Democratic congressman Andy Kim and Republican candidate Curtis Bashaw are running in the November general election for Menendez’s Senate seat. Menendez had filed to run this year as an independent, if he was exonerated.

This is a developing story