SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned
South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges
The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.
Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.
