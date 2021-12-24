SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges

Via AP news wire
Friday 24 December 2021 01:19
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.

Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.

