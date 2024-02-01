Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seth Meyers hit out at Republicans and looks back at their past culture war obsessions amidst their new obsession with Taylor Swift.

“The Republican party is not a serious party full of serious people; it is, in [a] political science term, a weird party full of weirdos,” Mr Meyers said on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The host lists out the many “bizarre” culture war fixations Republicans have had, such as getting mad at gender-neutral potato head dolls.

In 2021, Fox News hosts discussed at length the rebranding of Potato Head, according to CNN, after the title ‘Mr’ was removed from new packaging, despite the characters of Mr and Mrs Potato Head not actually going anywhere.

Mr Meyers also brought up Fox News’ upset over the decision to halt the publication of six Dr Seuss books in 2021 that contained racial stereotypes, with the Dr Seuss enterprise calling the move a “moral decision.”

Focusing on the hard-hitting issues in America the second year into the Covid pandemic, Fox News had a lot to say about the matter, with then-host Tucker Carlson saying that it will “have consequences that extend for generations,” adding that “if we lose this battle, America is lost.”

Mr Meyers lashes out at Republicans for their culture war obsessions (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

He claimed that the “forces of wokeness” hate Dr. Seuss and are trying to eliminate a part of midcentury American culture.

“A culture that championed meritocracy and colour-blindness and the superiority of individual achievement over tribal identity,” he said.

Mr Meyers could not forget, however, the meltdown that was fuelled by the green M&M retiring its high heels.

Tucker Carlson spoke about his upset in 2022, saying, “The green M&M, you will notice, is no longer wearing sexy boots. Now she’s wearing sensible sneakers. Why the change?”

In his bizarre rant, he said that M&Ms will not be satisfied “until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.”

“But none of those examples can top the right’s new culture war obsession, which is easily their most deranged…they are somehow enraged about a popular singer dating a football player,” Mr Meyers explained.

He then rolled a series of Fox clips in which commentators spoke out Ms Swift being in her “Biden era,” saying she should stay out of politics, contemplating whether there is a “grand conspiracy behind it involving the Biden administration,” adding that it is “scary” that one-fifth of Taylor Swift fans will vote on whoever she endorses according to a poll.

The singer and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been at the centre of recent psyop conspiracy theories, as well as speculation that she is set to endorse Joe Biden for president.

“Seriously, what is wrong with you,” Mr Meyers reacted, adding that at one point, a singer dating a football player and spending quality time with his family would have been a Republican dream.

Taylor Swift is at the centre of conspiracy theories surrounding the election (Getty Images)

“Also, she’s dating a guy named f****** Travis,” he said “How can you be mad about a Taylor and a Travis? I don’t even know who you are anymore, Republicans.”

The show host goes on to say as far as he can tell, Ms Swift has yet to say a word about the 2024 election, but elaborate conspiracies have still spun themselves into existence, saying that forces are using her fame to endorse Biden.

“Because only a grand conspiracy would explain why she might prefer Joe Biden over a man who everyday behaves worse than any man in a Taylor Swift song—which is saying a lot,” he said in reference to Mr Trump.