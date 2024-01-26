Seth Meyers explains what being in Trump’s MAGA camp really means

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Late show host Seth Meyers has revealed what being in the “MAGA camp” really entails after Donald Trump warned Nikki Haley donors they would be “permanently barred” from it if they contintue to contribute to her campaign.

In a rant on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday evening, Mr Trump warned that “anybody that makes a “Contribution” to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp”.

“We don’t want them and will not accept them because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!” he added.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, Mr Meyers explained that the “MAGA camp” is somewhat different to your average Boy Scout excursion.

“If you are wondering what MAGA camp is, it is like Boy Scout camp except the badges are for things like tax evasion, election fraud, lying about your golf score,” Mr Meyers joked.

The host went on to list the times when Trump loyalists have earned some of those badges.

“No matter who you are in Trump’s orbit, no matter how much you suck up, you are destined for insults and humiliation,” he said.

As an example, he noted Senator Lindsay Graham – “a key Trump rival turned enemy turned ally turned enemy turned frenemy turned ally turned best friend for life” – who told Fox News recently he thought Trump was “the toughest guy I’ve ever seen in Washington”.

Mr Meyers pokes fun at Lindsay Graham and Peter Navarro (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

“It won’t surprise you to learn, as usual, even Trump’s most loyal servants are full of s***,” Mr Meyers said.

He pointed to a new book by Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman that claims Mr Graham “threw Donald Trump under the bus” in a “secret grand jury testimony in Fulton county confirmed by the authors,” according to Politico.

While appearing in front of a grand jury investigating election subversion in Georgia, Mr Graham allegedly testified that if you told Mr Trump “that Martians came and stole the election, he’d probably believe you”.

He also suggested to the jurors that Trump cheated at golf.

After giving his testimony, Mr Graham told the district attorney in the hallway that it was so “cathartic” to tell his story and hugged her, the authors wrote, citing a source familiar with his testimony.

“Have these guys never heard of therapy?” Mr Meyers questioned before turning his attention to another Mr Trump supporter Peter Navarro.

“Things never end well for Trump suck-ups like Graham; just take, for example, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro,” he said before rolling a clip of Navarro, who was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of congress this week.

In the clip, Navarro was trying to hold a press conference but was awkwardly being drowned out by protestors and the sound of a high-pitched whistle and other noises.

“The lesson, as always, is that loyalty to Trump will never be rewarded and always ends in humiliation, whether you’re testifying to a grand jury or just trying to give him advice, Trump will eventually turn his wrath on you,” Mr Meyers concluded.