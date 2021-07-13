Texas legislator posts video of police arriving to arrest her
Move comes as Democrats flee state to halt business in the legislature
A Texas state legislator had her office visited by an officer with a state law enforcement agency after she and other Democrats refused to come to the state House floor for votes on two voting restriction bills being pursued by Republicans.
Video posted on Twitter by state Rep Shawn Thierry showed the officer with the Department of Public Safety arriving at her office alongside a sergeant-at-arms for the state House to compel her into custody.
Ms Thierry, however, had already left the state along with other Democrats in the state legislature who have come to Washington DC to pressure Congress to act and protect voting rights at the federal level.
More to follow...
