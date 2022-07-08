White House ‘shocked and saddened’ by Abe assassination
The White House says President Joe Biden is ‘monitoring’ reports coming out of Japan regarding the death of Shinzo Abe
The White House said officials are closely following information coming out of Japan following the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.
“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan”.
A person familiar with President Joe Biden’s schedule for the day said he is likely to speak out on Mr Abe’s killing when he delivers remarks on protecting women’s reproductive rights at 11.30 am.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available
