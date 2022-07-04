Shireen Abu Akleh: Gunfire from Israeli military positions likely killed Palestinian-American journalist, US says
The State Department said a bullet believed to have killed Abu Akleh was too badly damaged to determine the weapon it was fired from
A US-led investigation found that gunfire from Israeli Defence Forces positions most likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the State Department said.
The State Department said on Monday the “extremely detailed forensic analysis” conducted by “independent, third-party examiners, as part of a process overseen by the U.S. Security Coordinator” was unable to form a “clear conclusion” on whether the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was fired from an Israeli weapon because it was “badly damaged”.
The department said the USSC was granted access to both the Israeli and Palestinian Authority investigations into Abu Akleh’s death.
“By summarizing both investigations, the USSC concluded that gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh,” the department said in a statement “The USSC found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad on May 11, 2022, in Jenin, which followed a series of terrorist attacks in Israel”.
