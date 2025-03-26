Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly released messages Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared with the Signal chat group about “war plans” in Yemen have been published in full.

The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, who was inadvertently added to the Signal chat group discussing sensitive military operations, has published the messages in full after the White House and senior U.S. officials repeatedly claimed the messages did not contain classified information.

The messages from Hegseth contain a detailed timeline of when U.S. forces would strike in Yemen and the type of weapons they would use.

After the messages were published, Karoline Leavitt issued another denial. “The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT ‘war plans,’” Leavitt said in a post on X. “This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin.”

Hegseth shared the plan approximately two hours before the bombs dropped in Yemen.

“If this text had been received by someone hostile to American interests—or someone merely indiscreet, and with access to social media—the Houthis would have had time to prepare for what was meant to be a surprise attack on their strongholds,” Goldberg writes. “The consequences for American pilots could have been catastrophic.”

The White House said it objected to the release of the messages in a statement to The Atlantic.

More follows