Newly released messages Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared with the Signal chat group about “war plans” in Yemen have been published in full.
The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, who was inadvertently added to the Signal chat group discussing sensitive military operations, has published the messages in full after the White House and senior U.S. officials repeatedly claimed the messages did not contain classified information.
The messages from Hegseth contain a detailed timeline of when U.S. forces would strike in Yemen and the type of weapons they would use.
After the messages were published, Karoline Leavitt issued another denial. “The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT ‘war plans,’” Leavitt said in a post on X. “This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin.”
Hegseth shared the plan approximately two hours before the bombs dropped in Yemen.
“If this text had been received by someone hostile to American interests—or someone merely indiscreet, and with access to social media—the Houthis would have had time to prepare for what was meant to be a surprise attack on their strongholds,” Goldberg writes. “The consequences for American pilots could have been catastrophic.”
The White House said it objected to the release of the messages in a statement to The Atlantic.
