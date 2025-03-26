Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News presenter Jesse Watters floated a conspiracy theory that Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg "catfished" the nation's top military officials and tricked his way into a now-infamous group chat coordinating an attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Watters downplayed the security breach on his Tuesday show, likening it to a normal citizen accidentally adding someone to a group chat instead of top military officials adding a journalist to sensitive war plans.

Trump and his officials have been scrambling to save face, with Trump downplaying the embarrassing incident as "something that happens" and branding the Atlantic a "failing magazine.”

On Wednesday, a full copy of the exchange was released by the Atlantic as the White House tried to paint the embarrassing breach as a “coordinated media campaign.”

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz suggested on Tuesday to Fox News' Laura Ingraham that Goldberg may have sent him contact information using someone else's name, which duped him into adding him to the group chat.

“Have you ever had somebody’s contact that shows their name, and then you have somebody else’s number there?” Waltz asked.

open image in gallery Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested that Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg snuck his way into a now-infamous group chat where top Trump officials were organizing an attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen ( Fox News )

Ingraham sarcastically said she'd never make such a mistake.

“Right? You’ve got somebody else’s number on someone else’s contact. So, of course, I didn’t see this loser [Goldberg] in the group. It looked like someone else,” Waltz said. “Now, whether he did it deliberately, or it happened in some other technical means, is something we’re trying to figure out.”

Watters played the clip on his show and then claimed that journalists sometimes use this trick to give politicians their cellphone numbers.

"Journalists like Goldberg will sometimes send out fake names with a contact with their cells to deceive politicians. Waltz says Elon [Musk] and Big Balls [one of Musk's DOGE staffers] are on the case. This wouldn’t surprise me if Goldberg sneaked his way in — he’s the lowest of the low," Watters said.

Watters went on to describe Waltz’s slip-up as a case of “fat fingers.”

Trump officials were grilled by Congress after the breach. They insisted no classified information was shared during the chats, but refused to share the content of their messages, even though they claimed they only contained unclassified information.

open image in gallery (L-R) FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, appear during a Senate Committee on Intelligence Hearing on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. The hearing to examine worldwide threats comes a day after Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief for The Atlantic magazine was inadvertently included on a high level Trump administration Signal group chat on bombing plans in Yemen on Houthi targets ( Getty Images )

Goldberg initially told CNN he did not want to publish what was included in the group chats because he feared the information should remain confidential, at risk of putting US service members in danger. However, after the hearing, the Atlantic published screenshots of the entire group text to prove that Trump officials were lying.

"There is a clear public interest in disclosing the sort of information that Trump advisers included in nonsecure communications channels, especially because senior administration figures are attempting to downplay the significance of the messages that were shared," the Atlantic story reads.

The screenshots shared by the Atlantic include precise times when attacks, including fighter jet engagements and missile launches, were to occur.

"If this information—particularly the exact times American aircraft were taking off for Yemen—had fallen into the wrong hands in that crucial two-hour period, American pilots and other American personnel could have been exposed to even greater danger than they ordinarily would face," Goldberg and his co-author, Shane Harris, wrote in the story.

Goldberg was asked about the Trump administration's response to his initial story during an appearance on the Bulwark Podcast. He chalked up the response to the Trump administration thrashing around for a way to save face.

“At moments like this, when they’re under pressure because they’ve been caught with their hand in the cookie jar or whatever, you know, they will just literally say anything to get out of the moment. I get the defensive reaction," he said. “But my obligation, I feel, is to the idea that we take national security information seriously.”