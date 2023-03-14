Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A congressman has been widely praised for posting a two-and-a-half-minute video to Twitter and TikTok clearly laying out the Silicon Valley Bank situation.

North Carolina Democrat Jeff Jackson, originally from Chapel Hill, was elected to the US House of Representatives for the state’s 14th District in 2022.

At 2am on Monday morning, he filmed a video for social media explaining how the Silicon Valley Bank crisis began, what was being done about it, and to discourage panic.

He received many compliments for the clarity he brought to the situation from followers on social media as the video went viral.

“This so good. can you explain…everything,” wrote one person.

“Thank you, Congressman, for your clear communication in uncertain times. Your leadership is appreciated,” a follower wrote.

“Here’s wishing I could vote for you to run my state,” gushed another.

“This is great and quite calming,” posted another, to which Rep Jackson replied: “Nothing to fear but fear itself (Can’t believe I forgot to say that in the video).”

“Thanks for this. It is extremely helpful. Now do the debt ceiling,” one person requested, to which he responded by posting another video he filmed in late February.

The former assistant district attorney, veteran, and major in the North Carolina Army National Guard, previously represented the 37th District in the North Carolina Senate from 2014 to 2022.

Mr Jackson was elected to the US House in November 2022, defeating Republican nominee Pat Harrigan with nearly 58 per cent of the vote.

When he took office in 2023, he was the first white Democrat to represent a significant portion of Charlotte in 70 years.

The newly formed 14th District consists of the eastern portion of Gaston County and the southern portion of Mecklenburg County which was previously part of the 9th District and had been in Republican control since 1953.