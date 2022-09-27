Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

He's back! Italy's Berlusconi wins Senate seat after tax ban

Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi is making his return to Italy’s parliament nearly a decade after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 27 September 2022 08:05

He's back! Italy's Berlusconi wins Senate seat after tax ban

Show all 6
Italy Election Berlusconi’s Back

Just in time to celebrate his 86th birthday, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is making his return to Italy's parliament, winning a seat in the Senate nearly a decade after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction.

Berlusconi, who has made personal comebacks a hallmark of Italian politics for three decades, was re-elected to Italy’s upper house with more than 50% of the votes Sunday in the northern city of Monza, where he also owns a soccer team that was recently promoted to Italy’s top division.

While overall his party lost ground compared with the 2018 general elections, it fared better than expected and Berlusconi's victory was particularly heartfelt.

“Regaining a seat in the Senate was a sort of personal revenge for Berlusconi, after all the judicial problems he went through,” said Massimiliano Panarari, political analyst at Rome’s Mercatorum University.

In 2013, the Senate expelled Berlusconi because of a tax fraud conviction stemming from his media business, and he was banned from holding public office for six years. After he served a sentence of community service, a court ruled he could once again hold public office and he won a seat in the European Parliament in 2019.

Recommended

His third and last premiership had ended abruptly in 2011, when financial markets lost confidence that the billionaire media magnate could manage Italy’s finances during Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia center-right party — which pioneered populist politics in Italy in the 1990s — gained just over 8% in Sunday’s vote, which dominated by his ally Giorgia Meloni. She is now poised to lead the country’s first far-right government since World War II.

It was a better-than-expected result for Forza Italia, even though it still amounted to a significant loss of support compared with the 14% of the votes it nailed in 2018 elections. The party has grown weaker in the past decades, hit by Berlusconi’s judicial woes and his recurring health problems, but it has remained relevant enough.

Beating expectations, Forza Italia finished right behind its other ally, the anti-immigrant League of Matteo Salvini, which won only about 9% of the vote, down from 17% in 2018.

Berlusconi has pledged to exercise a moderating influence over the other two more radical parties.

“In the competition with the League, Forza Italia did pretty well and, thanks to this, Berlusconi will be pivotal again in the new governing coalition. He can say he’s a winner in these elections,” Panarari said.

The media mogul, whose birthday is Thursday, did just that after the votes came in.

“Forza Italia proved decisive for the success of the center-right and the formation of the next government,” Berlusconi enthused in a tweet. “Once again I put myself at the service of Italy, of the country I love.”

Analysts noted that, despite some grotesque performances on TikTok, which Berlusconi used in the electoral campaign to reach young voters with anecdotes and jokes, the three-term premier succeeded in gaining a new space on Italy’s political stage.

“I've still got it,” he said in one viral video clip, after he successfully nailed a fly that had landed on his forehead during a television interview.

He raised eyebrows late in the campaign when he seemed to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, saying he was forced into it by pro-Moscow separatists in Donbas.

“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv within a week, replace Zelenskyy’s government with decent people and then leave,” Berlusconi told his favorite late-night talk show host. Later he backtracked, saying his words had been “oversimplified.”

But Berlusconi has a long, friendly history with Putin: He has entertained the Russian leader at his Sardinian villas and even visited Crimea with Putin in 2014 after the Russian leader annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

Berlusconi wasn't the only winner in the household.

Recommended

Berlusconi’s 32-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, also obtained a seat in the lower house of parliament, after winning the vote in the Sicilian constituency of Marsala, despite never showing up in the southern island during the campaign.

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, Fascina said she used to go there with her father on vacation when she was a child.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in