Smiling Jimmy Carter seen in photo from Biden visit

The public has gotten a glimpse inside President Joe Biden s visit last week with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

The White House released a photo of a smiling Jimmy Carter sitting in a chair and holding the hand of first lady Jill Biden while the president kneels beside a seated Rosalynn Carter. The image was taken last Thursday as the 96-year-old former president and his wife hosted the Bidens at their home in Plains, Georgia.

The private meeting brought together the oldest sitting president and the longest-lived former president in history. Jimmy Carter didn't appear outside his home with Biden afterward. Instead, it was Rosalynn Carter who stood in the doorway, supported by her walker, as the Bidens departed.

Biden's stop in Plains was part of a swing through Georgia to mark his first 100 days in office. Biden said of Carter: “We sat and talked about the old days.”