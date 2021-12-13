Lauren Boebert hits out at SNL skit mocking her and Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Die of irrelevance’

‘When are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance,’ asks Colorado representative

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 13 December 2021 13:43
Comments
<p>Cecily Strong and Chloe Fineman on SNL as Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert</p>

Cecily Strong and Chloe Fineman on SNL as Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert

(YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

Controversial Republican Lauren Boebert lashed out at Saturday Night Live after its cast performed a skit mocking hers and congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-gun stance.

The six-minute sketch, which aired on Saturday (11 December), depicted Ms Boebert and Ms Greene holding semi-automatic rifles, while asserting that coronavirus was a “fake disease”.

It was part of the show’s cold open, which also parodied Dr Anthony Fauci, who serves as chief medical adviser to the US president, and the “disgraced” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris.

While former New York governor Andrew Cuomo faces multiple sexual harassment charges, his journalist brother was recently fired by CNN for playing an indiscriminate role in helping Andrew defend himself against those charges.

Cecily Strong, who impersonated Ms Greene, opened the segment by saying the government has been “using” Covid-19 — or “this fake disease” — to restrict American citizens’ personal freedoms.

Recommended

“Do they think we’re dumb?” Strong asked.

“Please. Would they give a dumb person a gun? Yes,” responded Chloe Fineman, who impersonated Ms Boebert.

Reacting to the “poorly acted” sketch on Twitter, Ms Boebert took aim at the cast members as well as actor Alec Baldwin.

In October this year, Mr Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on the sets of indie Western film Rust, killing its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Ms Boebert tweeted: “Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there.”

The Colorado representative added: “BTW [by the way], when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance?”

Ms Boebert recently faced criticism for posting a holiday photo of her sons holding rifles.

Notably, Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Ms Boebert of “erasing Christmas and its meaning” after the Republican guns-rights activist posted the unsettling picture.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Ms Greene has not publicly commented on the sketch yet.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in