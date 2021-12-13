Controversial Republican Lauren Boebert lashed out at Saturday Night Live after its cast performed a skit mocking hers and congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-gun stance.

The six-minute sketch, which aired on Saturday (11 December), depicted Ms Boebert and Ms Greene holding semi-automatic rifles, while asserting that coronavirus was a “fake disease”.

It was part of the show’s cold open, which also parodied Dr Anthony Fauci, who serves as chief medical adviser to the US president, and the “disgraced” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris.

While former New York governor Andrew Cuomo faces multiple sexual harassment charges, his journalist brother was recently fired by CNN for playing an indiscriminate role in helping Andrew defend himself against those charges.

Cecily Strong, who impersonated Ms Greene, opened the segment by saying the government has been “using” Covid-19 — or “this fake disease” — to restrict American citizens’ personal freedoms.

“Do they think we’re dumb?” Strong asked.

“Please. Would they give a dumb person a gun? Yes,” responded Chloe Fineman, who impersonated Ms Boebert.

Reacting to the “poorly acted” sketch on Twitter, Ms Boebert took aim at the cast members as well as actor Alec Baldwin.

In October this year, Mr Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on the sets of indie Western film Rust, killing its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Ms Boebert tweeted: “Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there.”

The Colorado representative added: “BTW [by the way], when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance?”

Ms Boebert recently faced criticism for posting a holiday photo of her sons holding rifles.

Notably, Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Ms Boebert of “erasing Christmas and its meaning” after the Republican guns-rights activist posted the unsettling picture.

Meanwhile, Ms Greene has not publicly commented on the sketch yet.