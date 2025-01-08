Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media is continuing to rave about Canada’s Green Party leader who mocked Donald Trump’s lack of political knowledge in a recent speech and invited California - and Oregon and Washington - to join Canada as its newest provinces.

Elizabeth May flamed Trump at a recent press conference for his bullying, demeaning suggestion that the Canadian nation would make a “nice 51st state.”

She noted: “We do not aspire to be the 51st state ... If it was a joke, it was never funny, and it ends now.”

She called the taunt “insulting” and Trump’s casual suggestion about taking over sovereign nations, including Panana and Greenland astonishing.

She suggested instead that it would be an excellent idea for America’s West Coast states to join its welcoming northern neighbor in solidarity. Given California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s tense relationship with Trump, it could be tempting.

“Maybe California would like to be the 11th province. How ‘bout it, California? Oregon? Washington? We’ve got geography in common,” she urged.

“This is what we’ve got for you: Free healthcare, universal, free healthcare. No more one-year-olds who suddenly fall off the Medicaid list, and their parents are on the news because they’re trying to do a GoFundMe, because they’re trying to get their daughter to a doctor,” May mocked.

“California citizens, Washington, Oregon: Safer streets here, we already have strict gun laws, and women have the right to an abortion under the universal healthcare system,” she crowed.

May also belittled Trump’s knowledge of world affairs after he posted on Truth Social last month that he had urged Canada hockey legend Wayne Gretsky to become the country’s prime minister. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he is resigning and will step down once a successor has been chosen

Trump recounted: “I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for prime minister of Canada, soon to be known as the governor of Canada — you would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’ He had no interest.”

“Please,” May addressed Trump at the press conference, “before making public pronouncements that Wayne Gretsky should run for prime minister, first get yourself a briefing on the nature of parliamentary democracry .... where no one runs for prime minister.”

May added: “I suggest Mr. Trump find one of his grandchildren’s school books and look up the year 1776, which may explain a few things to him about why our systems of government are different.”

Trump has yet to respond to May.