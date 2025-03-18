Shocking plan would force thousands to file for Social Security claims in person

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An internal memo circulated at the Social Security Administration stated that the agency is considering adding another step to battle fraud that would force millions of customers to file for benefits in person at a field office instead of over the phone, according to The Washington Post.

The memo noted that the policy change would lead to significant disruptions to the agency’s operations and could lead to major difficulties for elderly and disabled people with restricted mobility. The Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, also revealed plans to close dozens of Social Security offices.

Individuals filing for benefits over the phone would also have to prove their identity online using a system the memo calls “internet ID proofing.” But if those filing for benefits cannot prove their identity online, they would have to go to a field office. The memo was sent last week by the acting deputy commissioner for operations, Doris Diaz, to acting Social Security commissioner Leland Dudek.

According to the memo viewed by The Post, there are estimates that between 75,000 and 85,000 recipients a week would be sent to field offices as many of the elderly and disabled people that Social Security serves would not be able to complete a new online identity verification requirement.

The memo issued warnings of “Increased challenges for vulnerable populations,” “longer wait times and processing time,” “increased demand for office appointments” and “increased foot traffic” at field offices. The memo also stated that “operational strain” may occur and that the agency may face legal challenges.

Popular Information, a newsletter, initially reported on the memo.

Diaz sent her March 13 memo a day after The Post reported that Social Security was looking at the possibility of ending phone service for all claims to battle allegations of fraud. The issue hasn’t been previously seen as a significant problem when people apply. The plan was abandoned, but the agency said that it would still go forward with a more restricted change to direct deposit transactions, which would require beneficiaries to make online changes to bank information.

The Social Security Administratio may make changes that would send thousands of beneficiaries to field offices every week ( AP )

Advocates said Monday that the new suggestion would delay phone claims. A program called ID.me would require those making claims to use a computer or a smartphone to fill out an online form that requests credit, other information, and a photo of their ID.

However, many elderly and disabled people don’t have computers or smartphones, and a current ID is not required when applying for benefits. According to The Post, advocates noted that claimants must verify their identity, but not when they file a claim.

The Department for Government Efficiency has taken aim at Social Security to cut more than 12 percent of its 58,000 employees, meaning that some field offices will likely be closed.

A disability lawyer at Community Legal Services in Philadelphia, Jennifer Burdick, told The Post that the new ID requirement is likely to be “an impediment to everyone.”