Rubio declares South African ambassador to US persona non grata over speech criticizing Trump, Musk and Vance
Declaration comes after Trump administration cut off aid to South Africa
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is seeking to expel South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool, after the official criticized Donald Trump during a forum on Thursday.
“South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country,” Rubio wrote on X.
He accused Rasool, in a post that misspelled the ambassador’s name, of being “a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates [the president of the United States] @POTUS.”
“We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA,” Rubio added.
The Independent has contacted the South African Embassy in Washington for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
