Trump repeats disputed claim that white farmers suffering ‘genocide’ in South Africa as first ‘refugees’ are flown in to US
No evidence of widespread violence or persecution of white South Africans exists to support US president’s claim
Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the US media was refusing to write about a supposed “genocide” taking place in South Africa given that the alleged victims were white.
He made the comments in the Oval Office during a brief media availability centered around the signing of an executive order aimed at establishing price controls for prescription drugs. The US president’s remarks came as the first flight of white South African “refugees” were set to imminently disembark at Dulles airport.
“[I]t's a genocide that's taking place that you people don't want to write about,” said Trump. “[I]t's a terrible thing that's taking place. And farmers are being killed. They happen to be white, but whether they're white or Black makes no difference to me, but white farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated in South Africa.”
Violence against white farmers is not particularly widespread even by the admission of organizations led by Afrikaaners dedicated to tracking farm attacks in South Africa, which suffers from a high rate of violent crime in general.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
