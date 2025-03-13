Trump admin drops Biden-era lawsuit over sexual abuse of migrant children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced this week that the Trump administration is dropping its lawsuit against Southwest Key, a service that works with migrant children.

The lawsuit, initiated during the Biden-era, accused the company’s employees of sexual abuse against unaccompanied migrants at its various facilities.

Kennedy Jr. said that the focus will now shift to moving migrant children out of the care of Southwest Key and initiating an investigation of the service, including its grants.

"For too long, pernicious actors have exploited such children both before and after they enter the United States," Kennedy, Jr., said in the release.

"Today’s action is a significant step toward ending this appalling abuse of innocents.”Austin, Texas-based nonprofit Southwest Key contracts with the federal government to care for young migrants arriving in the U.S. without parents or legal guardians, and has operated 27 shelters in Texas, Arizona and California. It is the largest provider of shelter to unaccompanied minor children.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in July 2024 in the Western District of Texas alleging a "pattern" of "severe or pervasive sexual harassment" going back to at least 2015 in the network of Southwest Key shelters.

The complaint included alleged cases of "severe sexual abuse and rape, solicitation of sex acts, solicitation of nude photos, entreaties for sexually inappropriate relationships, sexual comments and gestures.

"Lawyers representing the Justice Department and Southwest Key submitted a joint motion for dismissal on Wednesday, the court record shows. Southwest Key denied the allegations.

"Southwest Key strongly denied the claims relating to child sexual abuse in our shelters, and there is no settlement or payment required. We are glad this matter is now concluded. We always believed the facts would prove the allegations to be without merit," its spokesperson said.The spokesperson added that South West Key was furloughing about 5,000 program employees, citing a federal funding freeze.

Bloomberg first reported the plans to dismiss the case. The news outlet reported that an attorney for Southwest Key had contacted the Justice Department and asked it to dismiss the matter, saying the case could hinder Trump's administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Justice Department's abrupt reversal comes at a time when Attorney General Pam Bondi has prioritized combating illegal immigration over other initiatives pursued during Biden's administration.

In response to the Justice Department's decision, the National Center for Youth Law sent a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Alan D. Albright seeking to intervene in the case in a bid to keep it alive.

According to the letter written by the center's co-director of litigation, David Hinojosa, the center asked Albright to delay a ruling on the Justice Department's motion to dismiss by 30 days and allow it to file an intervening motion "on behalf of intervenors whose interests are no longer protected by the United States. "

"Until today, the United States has faithfully sought to uphold the rule of law by prosecuting claims and seeking relief that would help both protect unaccompanied children and compensate them for their damages," Hinojosa wrote.

"Countless children now risk being denied any recourse for the terrible harms suffered while in the care of Southwest Key."The court record shows Albright accepted the joint motion to dismiss and ordered the case closed.

The National Center for Youth Law also wrote a letter to Republican Senator Chuck Grassley urging him to call on the Justice Department to explain its reasons for dropping the lawsuit and identify who made the decision."

Given your history of advocating for the safety of unaccompanied children, we respectfully request your office’s continued leadership to protect these children and hold accountable all entities - public or private - that jeopardize their welfare," wrote Johnathan Smith, the center's chief of staff and general counsel.

Grassley's spokesperson Clare Slattery said the senator has contacted the Justice Department seeking clarity about the lawsuit's dismissal, and "looks forward to a follow-up conversation soon."