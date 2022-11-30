Biden to protect 450,000 acres of land around Nevada’s Spirit Mountain

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden announced the creation of a new national monument and the protection of up to 450,000 acres of land around Spirit Mountain in Nevada on Wednesday.

Mr Biden made the proclamation designating the vast tract of land in southern Nevada off limits to development at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the White House on Wednesday.

“I am committed to protecting Spirit Mountain,” Mr Biden said.

The 700 square mile (1812sqkm) wilderness around Spirit Mountain, a 5,963 foot (1735m) peak known as Avi Kwa Ame in the Mojave language, is sacred to 12 tribes and indigenous peoples who have lobbied for its protection for decades.

The Honor Avi Ame coalition of tribes, conservation groups and local residents said in a statement they were “overjoyed” by the announcement.

“Tribal leaders and members, monument supporters and the general public made their voices heard about this culturally and ecologically significant proposal and the need to safeguard these resources for future generations,” the coalition said in a statement.

The protected spans the entire bottom triangle of Nevada between the Mojave National Preserve in California and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Avi Kwa Ame is sacred to 12 Tribal nations, includes critical wildlife habitat, provides world-class outdoor recreation, and contains some of Nevada's most stunning landscapes. I look forward to celebrating the official designation of Nevada’s next National Monument. pic.twitter.com/wqqmNHP1v5 — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) November 30, 2022

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto welcomed the decision to designate the area as protected.