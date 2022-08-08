AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. By Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A fragile cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held throughout the night and into Monday morning — a sign the latest round of violence may have abated. The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers fought an 11-day war last year, adding to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years. By Fares Akram and Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 810 words, photos, video.

CHINA-US-TAIWAN — China said it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade. SENT: 620 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-CHINA — Australia calls for cooling of Taiwan Strait tensions.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk has been without water for months as damage to infrastructure from Russian attacks has caused a breakdown in basic services. The city's remaining residents must manually pump water for drinking and washing from two public wells, creating gathering places in the mostly deserted city. The problem of water will only get worse with the onset of winter as the lack of gas heating will cause cold temperatures to freeze aboveground pipes that serve many of the city's residents. By Justin Spike. SENT: 870 words, photos.

SHRINKING POLICE — In major American cities, police departments are losing officers and can’t find enough recruits to replace them. Pandemic burnout, budget cuts and anti-police protests after George Floyd’s murder have combined to reduce police ranks and many departments are downsizing. By Gillian Flaccus, Claudia Lauer and Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 1,760 words, photos, video, graphic. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

SEVERE WEATHER-APPALACHIA-COAL TOWN — Widespread flooding is just the latest test for the town of Fleming-Neon, Kentucky. It was once a thriving coal town, but has seen its population plummet as the industry collapsed. The people who remain — only about 500 —are determined to prove their community is about more than coal. By National Writer Allen G. Breed. SENT: 790 words, photos, video.

—————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK CHINA — A third city in the Chinese tropical island province of Hainan orders a lockdown in a COVID-19 outbreak that has stranded thousands of tourists for a week during the summer school holidays. SENT: 210 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HONG KONG — Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader said. SENT: 370 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————

ALBUQUERQUE-MUSLIM KILLINGS — Albuquerque police seek car in killings of four Muslim men. SENT: 330 words, photos.

—————————

ELECTION 2022

—————————

ELECTION 2022-WISCONSIN-SENATE — With support coalescing around Mandela Barnes to be the Democratic choice to take on Republican Ron Johnson in Wisconsin’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the question heading into Tuesday’s primary more than ever turns to whether Barnes can actually knock off the two-term incumbent. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-WHAT TO WATCH — The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race in Tuesday’s primary elections features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. SENT: 980 words, photos.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

INTELLIGENCE-AFGHANISTAN-CHINA — One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, Biden and top national security officials speak less about counterterrorism and more about the political, economic, and military threats posed by China as well as Russia. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

BIDEN-KENTUCKY — Biden and the first lady are expected to join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they meet with families and view damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in the state’s history. SENT: 490 words, photos. UPCOMING: Biden to receive briefing at 12:30 p.m., meet families at 2 p.m.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

AHMAUD ARBERY-HATE CRIMES — Three white men convicted of federal hate crimes in the neighborhood chase that ended in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery face sentencing by a judge in U.S. District Court. SENT: 710 words, photos.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 face a second trial Tuesday, months after a jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on the pair while also acquitting two others in the case. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA’S LAST NUCLEAR PLANT — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

JAPAN-UN-GUTERRES — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of their atomic arsenals, warning that the nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension. SENT: 600 words, photos.

——————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were mixed after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words, photos.

—————

SPORTS

—————

RUSSIAN TENNIS SUCCESS — This was quite a week for Russia’s tennis players — four tournaments, three titles. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 660 words, photos.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Masayo Yoshida (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.