AP News Digest 3 a.m.

BRAZIL ELECTIONS — Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again, defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said. By Mauricio Saverese and Diane Jeantet. SENT: 1,350 words, photos. WITH BRAZIL ELECTIONS-LULA: ‘Our phoenix’: Lula’s ups and downs in Brazil defy belief. (sent).

SOUTH-KOREA-HALLOWEEN-CROWD-SURGE — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Witnesses said the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon area caused “a hell-like” chaos as people fell on each other “like dominoes.” By Kim Tong-hyung and Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, video. Additional stories below.

SOUTH KOREA-CROWD SURGE-INSIDE THE CRUSH — The night began with thousands of revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan district. People eager to show off their Halloween costumes wore brightly colored capes, wizard hats and bat wings. But after panic ignited, the chaotic crush was so intense, people had their clothes ripped off. By Foster Klug and Hyung-jin Kim.SENT: 810 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022 — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,410 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-WISCONSIN-POLL WORKERS — Election officials across the country are bracing for confrontational poll watchers fueled by lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. That tension is higher in the handful of battleground states like Wisconsin, where doubters were quick to cry fraud. By Claire Savage and Carrie Antlfinger. SENT: 990 words, photos video.

SUPREME COURT-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION — The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation’s oldest public and private universities. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 540 words, photos. Arguments scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT. WITH: SUPREME COURT-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION-JUSTICES’ OWN WORDS — A number of the justices have already said a lot about the issue of affirmative action. (sent).

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION — Abortion access in several states could hinge on the outcome of November elections of lawmakers, governors and attorneys general. In the first nationwide elections since the U.S. Supreme Court handed states control of abortion rights decisions, abortion rights advocates and Democrats are sounding alarms that putting Republicans in office could lead to new bans and restrictions. Republican candidates are mostly talking about other topics. By Gary D. Robertson and Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 1,250 words, photos. This is the Monday Spotlight.

MORE ON SOUTH KOREA CROWD SURGE

SOUTH KOREA CROWD SURGE-THE SCENE — Itaewon is the hilly neighborhood where at least 151 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge. It’s also Seoul’s most internationalized district and the heart of its nightlife. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA CROWD SURGE-WITNESS — Ken Fallas watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers being carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters. Overwhelmed, he couldn’t process what was happening. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA CROWD SURGE-GLOBAL REAX — World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul. SENT: 710 words, photos.

TRENDING

MALCOLM-X-WRONGFUL-CONVICTION-LAWSUIT — The city of New York is settling lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, agreeing to pay $26 million for the wrongful convictions which led to both men spending decades behind bars. SENT: 570 words.

LOTTERY JACKPOT — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion. SENT: 320 words, photos.

2022 ELECTIONS

ELECTION 2022-MICHIGAN-GOVERNOR — In one of the country’s premier battleground states, a last-ditch effort from Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has helped her pull closer with incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. By Joey Cappelletti. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NEW HAMPSHIRE-HOUSE — At age 25, New Hampshire Republican Karoline Leavitt would become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she can unseat two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in one of the most competitive House races this year. The contest will test the appeal of a far-right, pro-Donald Trump candidate in a Democratic-leaning state in a midterm election that historically has served as a referendum on the current president. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022—HOUSE-RHODE ISLAND — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. 950 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SUPREME COURT-NORTH CAROLINA — The stakes in elections for a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court seats this fall are high. Outcomes could flip the court’s partisan makeup during a period of political polarization. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-BLACK VOTERS — Black church leaders in Georgia have organized rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. SENT: 590 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. SENT:550 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION-FAMOUS NAMES — Bakke, Grutter, Gratz and Fisher. They’ve become shorthand for Supreme Court cases that trace the evolution of affirmative action decisions. And those names might come up during arguments Monday on the latest challenges to college admissions policies. A look at the real people behind those earlier cases. SENT: 650 words, photos.

PELOSI-HUSBAND ASSAULTED — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation. It’s the latest parallel to the Capitol riot as members of Congress are being urged to work with local police on security, including increased patrols of their neighborhoods. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NATIONAL

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ILLINOIS-INMATE DEATH — Three former Illinois prison guards face life in prison for a beating that led to the death of inmate Larry Earvin in 2018. But testimony that helped convict two of them came from six Department of Corrections employees who admitted that initially, they lied to investigators. None has faced punishment. SENT: 970 words, potos.

OBIT-ROBERT HORAN — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia’s largest county, has died. SENT: 230 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

INDIA-BRIDGE — At least 132 people have died, with many more injured, after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. SENT: 440 words, photos.

ASIA STORM — Philippine officials say 98 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year. Dozens more are feared missing in a mudslide-hit mountainside village and nearly two million others have been swamped by flash floods and landslides spurred by the storm. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian official are reporting a massive barrage of strikes on critical infrastructure in the capital Kyiv and other key cities. SENT: 150 words, photos.

CHINA-NO DISSENT — China’s ruling Communist Party has long relied on a critically important and secretive internal reporting system to learn about issues considered too sensitive for the public to know. But as Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightens censorship and consolidates his rule, Chinese academics and journalists say even this internal system is struggling to give frank assessments. SENT: 1,540 words, photos. An abridged version has also moved.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia has resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world. U.S. President Joe Biden called the move a “really outrageous” act and warned that global hunger could increase. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

CLIMATE-FRANCE-RISING-SEAS — For centuries people in southern France have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels, heat waves and droughts. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

ETHIOPIA TIGRAY CRISIS — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday. An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region. SENT: 150 words, photos.

HONG KONG — A sedition trial has opened in Hong Kong for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months. Stand News editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested in December 2021 during a crackdown on dissent following widespread protests in 2019. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-FOXCONN — Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of Foxconn factory workers were quarantined in the facility following a virus outbreak. SENT: 500 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBC-T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. SENT: 640 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

