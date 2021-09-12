AP News Digest 2:15 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

AFGHANISTAN — Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the Taliban government’s new higher education minister says. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 700 words photos. With AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST (sent)

HURRICANE IDA-SCHOOLS — Louisiana students were just getting back to class after a year and a half of COVID-19 disruptions when Hurricane Ida struck. Now many of them are missing school again. Nearly 170,000 public school students statewide have no school to report to. Top administrators promise that a return is, at most, weeks away, not months. That’s not enough to keep many parents and educators from worrying about whether kids may fall behind. By Matt Sedensky. SENT: 1,650 words, photos. An abridged version of 940 words is available.

IRAN NUCLEAR — Iran has agreed to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, potentially averting a diplomatic showdown this week. By Nasser Karimi And Jon Gambrell. SENT: 780 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPENDING-BROADBAND — Cities and urban counties across the U.S. are raising concerns that a recent rule from President Joe Biden’s administration could preclude them from tapping into $350 billion of coronavirus relief aid to expand high-speed internet connections.. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA RECALL-CHANGING ELECTORATE — California is again choosing whether to recall a governor. But the electorate deciding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate looks very different from that one that ousted fellow Democrat Gray Davis in 2003. The state today has 7 million more voters but fewer registered Republicans. And the electorate overall is younger and more Latino. Those trends favor Newsom, so long as he can get his voters to turn out. By Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 840 words, photos. This is the Monday Spotlight

TEN--US OPEN — Novak Djokovic goes into the U.S. Open final against Daniil Medvedev with two historic milestones in the balance: He will be trying to become the first man since 1969 to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam — and the first ever with 21 career major singles championships. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Match begins at 4 p.m.

TRENDING NEWS

TROPICAL WEATHER -- Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening heavy rain and floods in coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and Louisiana. SENT: 410 words, photo.

ROD STEWART-BATTERY TRIAL — Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing. SENT: 370 words, photo.

ATH--VIENNA MARATHON — Winner disqualified for wearing wrong shoes at Vienna Marathon. SENT: 150 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

US VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO - Northern Idaho has a long and deep streak of anti-government activism that has confounded attempts to battle a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelming hospitals in the deeply conservative region. SENT: 910 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BRITAIN — Authorities in Britain have decided not to require vaccine passports for entry into nightclubs and other crowded events in England, Britain’s health secretary said, reversing course amid opposition from some of the Conservative government’s supporters in Parliament. SENT: 320 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. SENT: 310 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. SENT: 250 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democratic senator vital to fate of Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending says he won’t support even half that amount or the ambitious schedule set by party leaders to pass it. UPCOMING: 400 words, photo by 3 p.m.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS-BUDGET BILL — Congressional Democrats have set out to pass ambitious bills with historic expansions of the social safety net and long-sought new programs. But that’s not how many politically vulnerable Democrats are selling them at home. For them, Washington’s spending boom has become a chance to deliver the goods, and win headlines and perhaps bipartisan support in their districts. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-RICHMOND — When an enormous statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee was hoisted off a pedestal in the former capital of the Confederacy and carted off to storage, many civil rights activists saw it as a step toward a more inclusive Virginia, if only a symbolic one. In interviews, activists across generations celebrated the development but said work remains to both address systemic societal inequities and to tell a more complete story of Richmond’s history in its public spaces. SENT: 920 words, photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Authorities have reopened nearly all lanes of a major Southern California highway as firefighters made progress on a wildfire. SENT: 250 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

HUNGARY-POPE — Pope Francis urged Hungary to “extend its arms towards everyone,” in a veiled critique of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies, as the pontiff opened a four-day visit to Central Europe in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With POLAND VATICAN — Polish nun, cardinal who defied communism are beatified. SENT: 550 words, photos.

AL QAIDA-ZAWAHRI — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri has appeared in a video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead. It's not clear when it was taken. SENT: 300 words, photo.

NORWAY ELECTIONS — North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But as Norwegians head to the polls on Monday, fears about climate change have put the future of the industry at the top of the campaign agenda. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SEPT 11-IRAQ — Not long after 9/11, the Bush administration shifted its attention to Iraq, saying it was part of an “axis of evil” that pursued anti-American policies. Its 2003 invasion unleashed a war that led to an insurgency and sectarian violence. Tens of thousands of Iraqis were killed. Car bombs, suicide attackers, death squads and rival militias became a part of everyday life, and Iraq is still struggling with the aftermath. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

SOMALIA FEMALE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE — The woman who broke barriers as the first female foreign minister and deputy prime minister in culturally conservative Somalia now aims for the country’s top office as the Horn of Africa nation moves toward a long-delayed presidential election. SENT: 890 words, photos.

SPAIN-WILDFIRE — Soldiers were deployed in southeastern Spain to join the battle against a major wildfire that is burning for a fourth day, invigorated by stray embers that sparked a new hot spot. SENT: 440 words, photos.

FRANCE-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — Two French politicians have kicked off their presidential campaigns to become France’s first female leader in next year’s spring election. SENT: 320 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stayed on top at the box office, collecting $35.8 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates. SENT: 420 words, photo.

US--MTV VMAS — The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years.. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 320 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated after show starts at 8 p.m.

SPORTS

FBN-NFL-FANS RETURN — The NFL opens its stadiums to full capacity for the first time since the 2019 season as fans return with and without masks, with and without vaccines while COVID-19 still surges. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING; 750 words, photos by 3 p.m.

FBC-T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — Oregon and Iowa were the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents. SENT: 690 words, photos by 2:30 p.m.

HOW TO REACH US

