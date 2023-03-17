Watch live as Biden hosts Leo Varadkar at White House on St Patrick’s Day

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden hosts Leo Varadkar for a St Patrick’s Day reception at the White House.

The US president has been busy on Friday (17 March) hosting the Taoiseach of Ireland and meeting with the leaders of the five main Stormont parties.

He has promised to make a visit to Ireland “soon” and is expected to make the trip ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden also voiced support for the newly-agreed Windsor Framework amid engagements with leaders from Ireland.

“It’s a vital, vital step and it’s going to help to ensure that all the people in Northern Ireland have an opportunity to realise their full potential,” he told Northern Ireland’s political leaders during a lunch event on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

A Shamrock presentation and reception in the White House East Room is expected later on Friday.

