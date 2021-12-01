Stacey Abrams launches new bid for governor in Georgia

Abrams narrowly lost 2018 bid against Brian Kemp, who is running for reelection

John Bowden
Wednesday 01 December 2021 20:43
Comments
(Independent)

Democrat Stacey Abrams launched a second bid to become the governor of Georgia on Wednesday, just over three years after her defeat to the state’s current governor, Brian Kemp, in a narrow election marred by accusations of voter suppression.

Her announcement came in the form of an advertisement released on Twitter; in it, the former state lawmaker touted her work to help the most vulnerable in the state, including numerous images and other references to the rural areas of the state where her campaign is hoping to gain ground in communities that typically vote conservative.

Ms Abrams launched a statewide voter registration effort following her defeat in 2018, during which she alleged that voter roll purges initiated by state Republicans had pushed Mr Kemp across the finish line. In 2020, her work appeared to pay off as it swung in favor of President Joe Biden, and months later elected two Democratic senators in runoff elections.

More follows...

