Stacey Abrams launches new bid for governor in Georgia
Abrams narrowly lost 2018 bid against Brian Kemp, who is running for reelection
Democrat Stacey Abrams launched a second bid to become the governor of Georgia on Wednesday, just over three years after her defeat to the state’s current governor, Brian Kemp, in a narrow election marred by accusations of voter suppression.
Her announcement came in the form of an advertisement released on Twitter; in it, the former state lawmaker touted her work to help the most vulnerable in the state, including numerous images and other references to the rural areas of the state where her campaign is hoping to gain ground in communities that typically vote conservative.
I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021
Ms Abrams launched a statewide voter registration effort following her defeat in 2018, during which she alleged that voter roll purges initiated by state Republicans had pushed Mr Kemp across the finish line. In 2020, her work appeared to pay off as it swung in favor of President Joe Biden, and months later elected two Democratic senators in runoff elections.
