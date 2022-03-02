Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boabert heckled Joe Biden during the State of the Union speech, yelling “build the wall, build the wall” as the president discussed immigration.

About halfway through his speech, Biden pivoted from talking about his Supreme Court nomination to immigration reform.

“Folks, if we’re going to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system,” he said.

As the pair continued chanting “build the wall”, Biden continued, saying: “As you might guess I think we can do both.”

This is a developing story.