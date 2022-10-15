Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment that she voted against
Funding came from Joe Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
Republican lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.
The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”
But she failed to tell her constituents that the money was coming from Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March 202, according to Politico.
Ms Stefanik was one of 212 Republicans to vote against the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus package.
She even branded the package a “Far-Left wish list” in a statement at the time.
Her office defended the lawmaker, calling her “one of the most effective Members of Congress at delivering federal funding for her constituents, whether she is the minority or majority.”
“She voted no against Pelosi’s radical spending bills because of Far Left provisions. But she will always effectively deliver solutions and funds for her constituents and then she will announce and promote them when they are delivered.
“The mainstream media is working overtime as stenographers for the desperate Democrats who are about to lose the majority.”
Ms Stefanik is among a string of Republicans who have tried to take credit for investment money that they actually voted against, and have been called out by the White House for doing so.
“If you’re going to try to take credit for what you’ve done, don’t get in the way of what we still need to do,” Mr Biden said during a visit to Ohio in May 2021.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies