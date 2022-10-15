Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment that she voted against

Funding came from Joe Biden’s 2021 $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 15 October 2022 18:02
Comments
(Getty Images)

Republican lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.

The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”

But she failed to tell her constituents that the money was coming from Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March 202, according to Politico.

Ms Stefanik was one of 212 Republicans to vote against the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus package.

Recommended

She even branded the package a “Far-Left wish list” in a statement at the time.

Her office defended the lawmaker, calling her “one of the most effective Members of Congress at delivering federal funding for her constituents, whether she is the minority or majority.”

“She voted no against Pelosi’s radical spending bills because of Far Left provisions. But she will always effectively deliver solutions and funds for her constituents and then she will announce and promote them when they are delivered.

“The mainstream media is working overtime as stenographers for the desperate Democrats who are about to lose the majority.”

Ms Stefanik is among a string of Republicans who have tried to take credit for investment money that they actually voted against, and have been called out by the White House for doing so.

“If you’re going to try to take credit for what you’ve done, don’t get in the way of what we still need to do,” Mr Biden said during a visit to Ohio in May 2021.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in