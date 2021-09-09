Former Trump insider expected to reveal ‘surprising new scandals’ in tell-all memoir

The former chief of staff to Melania Trump is to expose “surprising scandals” in a new memoir about her time in the White House.

Stephanie Grisham also held the post of Press Secretary and Communications Director for a spell, making her the only person who served under both Donald and Mrs Trump, and one of the few who had access to their private residence.

“There isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate,” a former West Wing colleague told Axios. “It’s hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause.”

The colleague continued: “When I heard this, all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face.”

A source with knowledge of the publication told Axios that Grisham “has receipts” from her time in the White House because her job as press secretary kept her the loop about all the goings-on in the White House.

“Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself,” the source added.

Ms Grisham was the third of four people to hold the job of press secretary under Mr Trump, and was criticised for holding no press room briefings during the eight months she spent in the role.

I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House is to be published on October 5 by Harper Collins, and is the latest in a string of tell-all memoirs to be published by former White House staffers, including last year’s Melania and Me by Mrs Trump’s former friend and senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.