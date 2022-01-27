Stephen Breyer: Read Supreme Court justice’s retirement letter to White House

Read the letter in full below

David Taintor
Thursday 27 January 2022 17:28
<p>Justice Stephen Breyer </p>

Justice Stephen Breyer

(AP)

US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has made his retirement official, writing to President Joe Biden that he plans to step down at the end of the court’s current term.

“I enormously appreciate the privilege of serving as part of the federal judicial system – nearly 14 years as a Court of Appeals Judge and nearly 28 years as a Member of the Supreme Court,” he wrote.

Read his full letter below:

(Supreme Court)

