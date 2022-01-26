Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement, NBC Newsreported, which gives President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the court.

Mr Breyer, who is 83 years old, is one of the high court’s three liberals. Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.

The fears were compounded by the fact former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died weeks before the 2020 presidential election and then-president Donald Trump nominated arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace her. Ms Barrett’s confirmation shifted the balance of the court to six conservatives and three liberals

President Bill Clinton nominated Mr Breyer in 1994. President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the US Court of Appeals in 1980 before then. He also worked for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Last year, Mr Breyer, the oldest member of the court, said he was undecided on whether he would retire, saying his two factors for deciding were “Primarily, of course, health,” and “Second, the court.”