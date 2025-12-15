Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cousin of Donald Trump’s immigration czar Stephen Miller has blasted the White House senior advisor over his policies that she said would likely have stopped their family from coming to the U.S. in the first place.

“We’re Jewish—we grew up knowing how hated we were just for existing,” Alisa Kasmer, who is related to Miller on his father’s side, told The New Republic.

“Now he’s trying to take away the exact thing that his own family benefited from: that ability to create a life for themselves, to prosper, to build community, to have successful businesses—to live a rewarding life.”

Miller has been one of the main drivers of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies, with previous reports claiming that he set targets for ICE agents of 3,000 arrests per day – almost 1 million per year.

Kasmer’s comments to The New Republic come after she publicly disowned him earlier this year, writing in a lengthy Facebook post that Miller had “become the face of evil.”

open image in gallery The cousin of Donald Trump’s immigration czar Stephen Miller has blasted the White House senior advisor and over his policies that would likely have stopped their family from coming to the U.S. in the first place ( AP )

“I grieve a cousin I once loved. A boy I watched grow up, babysat, and shared a childhood with,” she wrote. “The awkward, funny, needy middle child who loved to chase attention, yet was always the sweetest with the littlest family members.

“I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen. And I grieve what I’ve lost because of it. I grieve your children I will never meet. I grieve the future family you’ve stolen from me by choosing a path so filled with cruelty that I cannot, and will not, be a part of it.

“I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin previously told Axios that since Trump's return to office, agents under DHS authority have arrested nearly 579,000 "illegal aliens” – a spike that has been credited to Miller.

open image in gallery Miller has been one of the main drivers of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies, with previous reports claiming that he set targets for ICE agents of 3,000 arrests per day – almost 1 million per year ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to government data obtained by the outlet, ICE has been arresting roughly 1,100 people per day in recent weeks, still some way off the administration’s goal.

The Trump administration initially insisted that only illegal migrants with criminal records would be targeted for its sweeps, but that standard has fallen by the wayside. A majority of those arrested reportedly don’t have a conviction, while agents are being encouraged to make “collateral arrests,” including undocumented people who happen to be with someone on a target list, according to Axios.

“You’ve destroyed so many lives just to feed your own obsession and ego and uphold an administration so corrupt, so vile, I can barely comprehend it. As surreal as it all feels, this IS reality,” Kasmer wrote.

“As much as I try to disassociate from it, the truth remains—being this close to such deep cruelty fills me with shame. I am gutted. My heart breaks that this is the legacy you have brought to our family. A legacy I never asked to share with you, and one I now carry like a curse.”

open image in gallery The increase in arrests by ICE agents, which has been credited to Miller, has sparked protests across the country ( Getty Images )

In her Facebook post, Kasmer also recalled how their Jewish upbringing emphasized the lessons of historical racial persecution and how they had been “raised with stories of survival.”

Miller’s ancestors first arrived in the United States in 1903, touching down in New York City having escaped the town of Antopol in a part of the czarist Russian empire that is modern-day Belarus. They had fled anti-Jewish pogroms.

“We learned about pogroms, ghettos, the Holocaust—not just as history, but as part of our identity. We carry the trauma of generations who were hunted, hated, expelled, murdered, just for existing. We were taught to remember,” Kasmer wrote.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.