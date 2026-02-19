Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, blamed her husband's genes for her pregnancy sickness during a recent podcast episode.

Released on Wednesday, the episode featured a discussion with Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and his wife, Liz Oz.

The hour-long conversation — viewed by some 3,600 people — covered vaccines, vegetarian diets, fertility rates, and eventually turned to the host’s rocky pregnancy experience.

“How is it that baby in your belly right now doesn’t get rejected by you, because that baby has half Stephen’s genes?” Dr. Oz quizzed the podcast host.

“But you don’t think that’s partly why women have, like, giant immunological responses when they’re pregnant?” Katie Miller responded. “This is my own personal theory. Like why have I been more nauseous this pregnancy? Why have I had more eczema this pregnancy? It’s because it’s more of my husband’s genetic makeup than mine in this baby.”

open image in gallery Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, blamed her husband's genes for making her sick while pregnant ( The Katie Miller Podcast/YouTube )

Dr. Oz, a former television host, pushed back against this, stating that her child has half her genes.

Shaking her head, the podcaster responded: “But I'm telling you this baby's going to turn out looking like him.”

Katie Miller announced in January that she and her husband — one of the most influential figures in the Trump administration — are expecting their fourth child together. The pair met while working for the first Trump administration and married in 2020.

Since launching her podcast last year, Katie Miller has frequently discussed her kids on the show, and recently claimed that her unvaccinated child is healthier than her vaccinated one.

Her husband, meanwhile, has long courted controversy for championing some of the administration’s boundary-pushing policies, such as sending migrants to a prison in El Salvador, launching lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and threatening to annex Greenland.

open image in gallery The pair met while working for Trump's first administration, and they got married in 2020 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The deputy chief of staff has also faced backlash for his extreme personal views — with even President Donald Trump advising him to keep his "truest feelings" private.

For example, in December, he took to social media to post a late-night rant about immigration and the “underdeveloped world.”

“Why doesn’t the modern world look like our ancestors imagined it?” he wrote on X on December 28. “Because America (and the West) spent subsequent generations engaged in a vast, consuming project of self-loathing, self-denigration and the redistribution of our national resources to the states and peoples of the undeveloped world.”

And, in 2019, a cache of emails leaked to the Southern Poverty Law Center, revealing Miller promoted white nationalist ideologies and made claims about white genocide, according to NBC News.

At the time, a White House spokesperson told CNN: “While Mr. Miller condemns racism and bigotry in all forms, those defaming him are trying to deny his Jewish identity, which is a pernicious form of anti-Semitism.”