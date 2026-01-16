Stephen Miller ridiculed over his next target – saving ‘woke’ Star Trek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller has revealed his unlikely next target - Star Trek.

Miller took to X to respond to a clip of Paramount+’s latest incarnation of Gene Roddenberry’s long-running science fiction epic, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

“Star Trek 2026… Beyond parody…,” wrote the right-wing account End Wokeness in reaction to the new show’s streaming premiere, the poster apparently disgusted by the sight of three female characters having a conversation.

The Trump administration official could not resist replying in agreement, going so far as to suggest a plan to ‘fix’ the beloved saga.

“Tragic,” 40 year-old Miller wrote. “But it’s not too late for Paramount+ to save the franchise. Step 1: Reconcile with William Shatner and give him total creative control.”

open image in gallery Stephen Miller has outlined how he believes Star Trek can be ‘saved from going woke’ ( AFP/Getty )

However Shatner, who starred as Captain James T Kirk in the original series that first aired in 1966, may not be quite the sci-fi savior Miller hopes him to be.

Now 94-years-old, the actor is – as social media users were quick to point out – a Canadian citizen and spoke out passionately last year in opposition to President Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric about making his homeland the 51st American state.

Furthermore, Star Trek, since its inception, has always been well known for its progressive values: emphasizing multicultural harmony, airing the first interracial kiss on U.S. television between Shatner’s Kirk and Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura in 1968, and taking a generally optimistic view of human nature.

Among those queuing up to make fun of the president’s homeland security adviser was California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who noted the jarring discrepancy between Miller’s passion for the show and his history of anti-immigrant sentiment.

open image in gallery William Shatner as Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek’s 1960s heyday ( CBS/Paramount )

“Stephen Miller saw an alien on the bridge and started drafting an executive order,” joked the Democrat.

“Perhaps Miller (who seems more aligned with Next Generation’s Borg than the Original Series) can’t help but have an issue with a trio of women in charge,” wrote Deadline.

Several responses to Miller’s post invoked Elon Musk, with one excitable person commenting: “Didn’t you hear? We don’t need Hollywood! Elon Musk and SpaceX are going to make Star Trek science fact.”

Four days prior to Miller’s post, at least two X users had posted an old photograph of him dressed up in a Starship Enterprise uniform as a boy.

“If only Stephen Miller were still a Star Trek fan,” one lamented.

A second series of Starfleet Academy, which stars Holly Hunter and Tig Notaro, is reportedly already in production at Pinewood Toronto Studios.