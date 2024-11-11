Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up to name Stephen Miller, his former senior adviser and a hardliner on immigration, to serve as his deputy chief of staff for policy, CNN reported.

Miller has long worked in Trumpworld going back to the president-elect’s 2016 campaign as a speechwriter. He served as a senior adviser in the first Trump administration. In that capacity, he helped craft the “zero tolerance” policy that separated migrant children from their parents.

Miller also helped craft the Trump administration’s travel ban from majority-Muslim countries.

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt would neither confirm nor deny Miller’s appointment.

“President-elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second administration soon,” she told CNN. “Those decisions will be announced when they are made.”

The move comes as Trump, who won a second term to the White House last week, has pledged to begin his plans for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. The former president has also said there is “no price tag” for his plan.

The former aide to Jeff Sessions and Michele Bachmann has previously laid out plans for a potential Trump administration. During a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this year, Miller described methods for enacting the policy.

“You would establish large scale staging grounds for removal flights,” he said. “So you grab illegal immigrants and then you move them to the staging grounds, and that's what the planes are waiting for federal law enforcement to remove those illegals home.”

He also said at the conference that he would plan on deputizing the National Guard to go to the US-Mexico border with a mission to impede and deny people from coming to the United States.

“In other words, you reassert the fundamental constitutional principle that you don't have a right to enter into our sovereign territory to even request the asylum claim,’ he said. “The military has the right to establish a fortress position on the border, and to say no one can cross here at all.”

On top of that, Miller delivered a speech at Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden saying “America is for Americans and Americans only.”

Trump made illegal immigration a core part of his re-election campaign, saying that the country was being overrun with migrants coming illegally and saying that they were “poisoning the blood of the country.”

On Sunday evening, Trump announced that Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, would join his administration to focus on US borders.

“Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” he posted on Truth Social. “Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”