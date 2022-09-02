Jump to content
Steve Bannon goes on tear about ‘Biden regime’, warning of danger from ‘MAGA forces’

‘This usurper must be impeached and removed from office immediately upon MAGA coming to power,’ former White House adviser said

Bevan Hurley
Friday 02 September 2022 21:44
Comments
Biden warns Trump and 'MAGA forces' want to strip Americans of their rights

Steve Bannon has warned Joe Biden that the extremist MAGA movement he condemned in a primetime address on Thursday night were a “danger” to his government.

“‘MAGA Forces’ are kicking your ass Illegitimate Biden Regime,” the former White House senior adviser said in a post on social media platform Getr.

“The ‘danger’ is to The Regime.”

The comments came in response to Mr Biden’s speech in Philadelphia in which he said that an “extreme ideology” among Donald Trump-supporting Republicans was undermining the “foundations of our republic”.

“MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies,” Mr Biden said.

“We do ourselves no favours to pretend otherwise. Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal.”

Mr Biden’s comments sparked a furious response from rightwing commentators and Republicans.

Alongside a photo of Mr Biden, Mr Bannon wrote on Getr that the speech was a “moment that will live in infamy”.

“Our duty is now clear : this usurper must be impeached and removed from office immediately upon MAGA coming to power in January’23,” referring to a possible GOP victory in the upcoming midterm elections.

Mr Bannon, who was convicted of contempt Congress in July, has a long history of making provocative statements, and previously called for the “shock troops” to dismantle the federal government “brick by brick”.

Mr Biden’s speech also prompted a response from Mr Trump, who the president accused of leading the authoritarian movement threatening US democracy.

On Truth Social, Mr Trump falsely accused the president of threatening the US with military force.

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” Mr Trump wrote.

“He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!”

