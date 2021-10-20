The full House of Representatives will vote Thursday on whether to recommend criminal contempt of Congress charges against ex-Trump White House aide Steve Bannon, House Democratic Caucus Vice-Chair Pete Aguilar said Wednesday.

Mr Aguilar, who on Tuesday was one of the nine members of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection who unanimously recommended that Mr Bannon face criminal contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena to produce documents and testimony relating to the pro-Trump mob attack on the Capitol.

“Under the leadership of Chairman Bennie Thompson the January 6 Committee last night, we reported out a contempt recommendation to the full House Floor that we will vote on tomorrow,” Mr Aguilar said at a press conference following House Democrats’ weekly caucus meeting, “The next step is to hold a vote of the whole house to allow the Speaker to certify the criminal contempt referral to the US Attorney of the District of Columbia, and we fully expect the US attorney to honor their duty, and to bring this matter before a grand jury”.

Mr Aguilar stressed that the committee’s action was “not done to be punitive” but was “done to uphold the law”.

“Democrats and Republicans feel that it is the duty of every member of this body to stand by our oath and to uphold the Constitution. I’m proud that my colleagues in the Democratic caucus are prepared to take the appropriate steps to honor our oath, and I hope that our Republican colleagues are prepared to do the same,” he said.

But aside from the two Republicans on the committee who voted to hold Mr Bannon in contempt on Tuesday — Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney and Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger — it is unlikely that any Republican will vote the same way on the House floor.

A source close to House Republican leadership who spoke to The Independent on condition of anonymity, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will advise GOP members to vote “no” on the measure.

Yet even with nearly the entire GOP conference unified against the contempt resolution, the Democrats’ slim majority in the House — plus the support from Ms Cheney and Mr Kinzinger — means that the push to block it will almost certainly be unsuccessful.