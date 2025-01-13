Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s former senior advisor Steve Bannon has taken another swipe at Elon Musk, claiming he will personally see that the billionaire is “kicked out” of the president-elect’s inner-circle prior to his inauguration next week.

MAGA infighting has intensified on Sunday after Bannon again criticized Musk’s support of the H-1B program – which allows US employers to issue temporary nonimmigrant visas with the intent of filling skills gaps in sectors that require highly-specialized knowledge.

Trump’s first term White House chief strategist, who was fired after seven months in August 2017, branded Musk as a “truly” evil person and declared decreasing his influence on the incoming commander-in chief has become “personal”.

“I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated. He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, with his remarks translated to English.

“He’s a truly evil person. Stopping him has become a personal issue for me. Before, since he’s put in so much money, I was prepared to tolerate it. Not anymore.”

open image in gallery Steve Bannon speaks during the New York Young Republican Club’s annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 15, 2024 ( AP )

Musk, who earned the moniker “First Buddy” for being a near-constant presence around Trump after the president-elect’s win at the ballot box in November, is set to lead the non-official, newly-created Department of Government Efficiency with one-time vice-president hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy.

He reportedly spent more than $270 million of his own money to help reelect Trump throughout the election cycle, a majority of of which via his Super-PAC, America

The fiercely anti-immigrant sect of Trumpworld has been sent into a headspin after Silicon Valley tech figures, led by Musk and Ramaswamy, have come out in support of the visas, which are for highly-skilled immigrants typically working in tech, healthcare, engineering and finance.

Bannon argues that, in turn, the visas take jobs away from American citizens.

“The problem is that techno-feudalists are using them to their advantage and people are furious,” Bannon continued.

The long-time Trump loyalist has argued that South African-born Musk, who himself previously held H-1B visa, is only serving his own interests by backing the program – with the Tesla CEO benefiting from the hiring of skilled foreign workers for his own companies.

open image in gallery Europe Musk ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“He will do anything to make sure that every company he owns is protected or has a better deal or makes more money. The aggregation of wealth and, through wealth, power: that is his goal. American workers will not tolerate it,” he said.

The online war of words began spiralling last month after Musk endorsed a post calling American workers too “re***ded” to perform high-skilled tech jobs for which foreign workers were being hired.

Trump, who in his first term moved to limit the visas’ use and said they were “very bad” for U.S. workers, sided with Musk and told the New York Post on December 28 that he has “always been in favor of the visas”.

He added: “I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program.”

Hours earlier, Musk declared that “hateful, unrepentant racists” should be removed from the Republican Party “root and stem,” calling his critics “contemptible fools.”

“America rose to greatness over the past 150 years, because it was a meritocracy more than anywhere else on Earth,” he wrote on X.“I will fight to my last drop of blood to ensure that it remains that land of freedom and opportunity.”

Bannon replied on Gettr: “Bring.It.Dude—All of It.”